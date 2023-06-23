Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 930.83

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.91).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 980 ($12.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.39) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.52) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.80) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

STAN opened at GBX 668.20 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 643.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.62. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of £18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.64), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($132,394.20). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

