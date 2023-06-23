Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $62.00

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Down 3.3 %

MGA stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

