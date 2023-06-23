Traders Buy Large Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 2,908 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $527.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.90.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

