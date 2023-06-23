Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $106.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.35.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
