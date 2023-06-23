Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

