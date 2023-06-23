Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 353% compared to the average volume of 4,457 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $16.14 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

