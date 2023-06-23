PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $149.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.56.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSE PPG opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

