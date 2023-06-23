MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $334.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.10.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average is $321.89. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.