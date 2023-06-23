Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $102.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after buying an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

