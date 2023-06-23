Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,499,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

