Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $57.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.5 %

TCBI opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings acquired 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.