United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $421.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $402.46 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

