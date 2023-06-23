Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $665.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Up 28.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.