Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

