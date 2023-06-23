Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $0.86 on Friday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

