FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Cut by Analyst

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.09. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $457.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 139.02%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of UI opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average is $244.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

