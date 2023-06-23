Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. Repligen has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.