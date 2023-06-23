Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

