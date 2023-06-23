Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $188.33

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

