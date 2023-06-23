Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT at $1,840.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adyen Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

