Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $127.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RYCEY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $385,000.

(Get Rating

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.