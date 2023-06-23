Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $117.43

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.