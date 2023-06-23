Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives $4.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

SLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Solid Power by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Get Rating

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

