Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 147.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 93 ($1.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.74. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £330.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

