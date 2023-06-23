Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$74.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$99.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$62.04 and a 12-month high of C$102.87.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.6014452 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

