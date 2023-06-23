Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $25.32

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock worth $37,166,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

