Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $105.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

