Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target at $1,009.17

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $986.43.
Several brokerages have commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Monday.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
