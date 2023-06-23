Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target at $1,009.17

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $986.43.

Several brokerages have commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Monday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

(Get Rating

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.