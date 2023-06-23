Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $58.08

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 824,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 263.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after buying an additional 970,685 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

