Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $78.87

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

