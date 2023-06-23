Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also

