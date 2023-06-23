Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after buying an additional 364,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

