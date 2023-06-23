Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Lifted by Analyst

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE SU opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

