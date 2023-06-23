Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Issued By Zacks Research

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NiSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

