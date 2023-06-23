Zacks Research Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
