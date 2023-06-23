Liam Butterworth Buys 410,548 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Liam Butterworth purchased 410,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($635,653.33).

Dowlais Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 121.55 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,025.83. Dowlais Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

