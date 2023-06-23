Christopher Mills Acquires 850,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £297,500 ($380,678.18).
AssetCo Price Performance
ASTO opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.35. The company has a market cap of £57.81 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.52. AssetCo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.
