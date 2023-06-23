Christopher Mills Acquires 850,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £297,500 ($380,678.18).

ASTO opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.35. The company has a market cap of £57.81 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.52. AssetCo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

