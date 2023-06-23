Richard Fraser Sells 185,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total value of £129,500 ($165,706.97).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.85) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.20 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,650.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.79.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

