Michael Denny Acquires 38,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £50,920 ($65,156.75).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BBGI opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The firm has a market cap of £907.22 million, a P/E ratio of 747.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

