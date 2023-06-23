Michael Denny Acquires 38,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £50,920 ($65,156.75).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BBGI opened at GBX 127 ($1.63) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The firm has a market cap of £907.22 million, a P/E ratio of 747.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.45.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
