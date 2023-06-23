Jonathan Myers Buys 85 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 85 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.43).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers acquired 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($190.02).

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The company has a market capitalization of £750.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

PZC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.24).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

