Ryan Govender Acquires 287 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Ryan Govender bought 287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £1,983.17 ($2,537.65).

Treatt Trading Down 1.2 %

TET opened at GBX 678 ($8.68) on Friday. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 826.90 ($10.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,988.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 634.29.

Treatt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Treatt’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.60) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

