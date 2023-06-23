Lynne Clow Buys 4,932 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating) insider Lynne Clow acquired 4,932 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £7,447.32 ($9,529.52).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

LON ITH opened at GBX 150 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.50. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ithaca Energy from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 195 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

