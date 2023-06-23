Cathy Pitt Purchases 6,773 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,773 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.31 ($12,740.00).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.77) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.77. The firm has a market cap of £750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,627.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.35) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

