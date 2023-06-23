Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Insider Acquires £10,500 in Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,435.70).

Richard Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Richard Barton acquired 25,500 shares of Strip Tinning stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,725.53).

Strip Tinning Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Strip Tinning stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 million and a P/E ratio of -191.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.52.

About Strip Tinning

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

