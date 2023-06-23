Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE) Quiet Period Set To End on June 26th

Strong Global Entertainment’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 26th. Strong Global Entertainment had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Strong Global Entertainment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Strong Global Entertainment Price Performance

SGE stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Strong Global Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get Strong Global Entertainment alerts:

Strong Global Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Strong Global Entertainment Inc is involved in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues.

Receive News & Ratings for Strong Global Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strong Global Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.