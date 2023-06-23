Share Buyback Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 6.3 %

OSG stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

