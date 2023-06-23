Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.52. 1,595,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,637,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Specifically, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Okta Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

