Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.52. 1,595,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,637,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.
Specifically, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.
Okta Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Okta from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.