Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.80. 21,947,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,873,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

