Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.06. 16,005,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 55,683,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

