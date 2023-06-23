FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $263.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $231.65, but opened at $223.80. FedEx shares last traded at $231.51, with a volume of 2,227,599 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

